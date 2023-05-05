The Mint Market will be back on Saturday 13 May in Brno for the 61st time. More than 100 Czech, Slovak and Ukrainian creators will present throughout the Brno Tržnice on Zelný trh. Photo credit: MINT Market

Brno, 5 May (BD) – The Mint Market is returning to its hometown for another event for local brands and small businesses, selling original and sustainable products including designer fashion, jewellery, design, delicacies, organic cosmetics and other artisanal products.

The Mint Market project was established in 2010 with the intention of offering an alternative to shopping centres, and has since expanded to 24 cities. According to the director Lenka Šašková, the goal has always been to support small home brands and businesses.

From 2010 to date, more than 300 events have taken place, with a total of around 1,200,000 visitors. In 2022, there were 57 sales days across 38 Mint Markets.

The Mint Market will be open to visitors on Saturday, 13 May, from 10am to 5pm. As always, entry is free and accessible.

You can find a list of sellers, news and more information on the website, in the Facebook event page, or on Instagram.