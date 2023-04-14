The Days of Polish Culture have taken place in Brno since 2011. Photo: Freepik.

Brno, Apr 14 (BD) – The best of Polish culture will come to Brno for the 13th time. Brno residents will be able to enjoy Polish cuisine, movies, music and culture during the Days of Polish Culture festival, which started this week and continues until the end of April.

The Spring Days of Polish Culture in Brno is one of the activities organised under the partnership agreement between Brno and Poznań, signed in September 1966. Within this cultural exchange, Brno and the Czech Republic are presented during the Autumn Days of Czech Culture in Poznan. The partnership agreement at that time included the area of culture, tourism and the municipal economy. In May 1989 it was expanded to include the area of economy and the exchange of experts (especially university staff).

Guests will come not only from the partner city of Poznan, but also from other parts of Poland, to present fragments of their West Slavic culture. For the 600th anniversary of the city of Lodz, a photo exhibition of the city is installed on Kobližná until 4 May. In the same street, the Jiří Mahen Library will host a series of different exhibitions on its floors. An exhibition at the University of Defence from 17 April to 10 May will recall how Czechs and Poles fought side by side during World War II.

For lovers of Polish films, Kino Art will be screening a number of them over the next week as part of the Kocham film festival, while music will be represented by two concerts at the Jiří Mahen Library: on 17 April, the Bacewicz String Quartet will perform works by Polish composers, and the next day a joint Czech-Polish musical evening with Brno’s dulcimer band ZUŠ Smetanova and the First Non-Symphonic Ukulele Orchestra from Poznań.

The literary part of the program is themed around the 100th anniversary of the birth of Nobel laureate Wisława Szymborská, prepared by Polish students of the Masaryk University Faculty of Arts on 26 April. Also, in Memory of the Nation, Polish journalist Magdalena Grzebałkowska will present her book “Soldier”, about the fate of children during the Second World War (27 April).

The main organisers of the festival are the City of Brno’s Department of Foreign Relations and the Jiří Mahen Library. Other partners include the Polish Institute in Prague, the City of Poznań, the Raczyńské Library in Poznań, the South Moravian Region, the Łódź Voivodeship, Kino Art and the Baroko restaurant.

You can find more information and the full festival programme on dpk.brno.cz.