Prague, April 6 (CTK) – President Petr Pavel and his wife Eva will represent the Czech Republic at the coronation of British King Charles III in London, the president’s spokeswoman Marketa Rehakova told CTK yesterday. Breaking with tradition, the presidential couple will travel on a regular commercial flight, accompanied by a small delegation.

The coronation ceremony will take place in Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

Charles III became king after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on 8 September 2022.

The AP agency reported yesterday that invitations to the coronation ceremony have been extended to more than 2,000 official guests.

After the coronation ceremony, the king and queen consort Camilla will travel to Buckingham Palace, about one kilometre from Westminster Abbey. However, during Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, the procession route was extended to 7.2 km so the event could be watched by as many people as possible, according to the AFP news agency.

Elizabeth II’s coronation was the first ceremony of its kind to be broadcast on television, and was watched by some 20 million British viewers.

Charles III’s coronation is expected to attract hundreds of millions of viewers all over the world.

