Sue Ryder shops operate based on positive social trends: sustainable lifestyle, environmentally-friendly practices, and sustainable business. Photo: Inside the Sue Ryder shop at Hermanova, Prague 7. Credit: Radka Kulhánková.

Prague, Apr 4 (BD) – Do you have a lot of clothes that you no longer wear? Looking forward to buying something new? One way you can free up space in your wardrobe is by donating clothes to Sue Ryder charity shops: they will find a buyer for them, and you’ll be supporting a good cause.

Sue Ryder is a public, not-for-profit organisation, which since 1998 has provided assistance for senior citizens and their families when ageing gets out of control. “One donates, one buys, all help” is the motto of these shops, and it accurately describes the principle of their operation. They sell donated items and use the proceeds to help fund care for the most vulnerable elderly.

All eight of their Prague branches operate based on positive social trends: sustainable lifestyle, environmentally-friendly practices, and sustainable business (upcycling, redesign, sustainable slow fashion). The proceeds from the process of donating and reselling are used to finance the care for Sue Ryder clients and projects aimed at helping senior citizens across the Czech Republic.

“We enable people from Prague and its vicinity to rationally donate or buy things that, though they are not used anymore, are still of good quality,” said Jan Dominik, the Sue Ryder Charity Shops Manager. “Every year we return more than 100,000 items of clothing, gift items, books and toys into distribution. We breathe new life into old things and reduce waste. Furthermore, a community is being created from our clients, donors, volunteers, and companies organising collections. Their motivations differ but they are contributing to one main result: great help for senior citizens and a small relief for the planet.”

Sue Ryder charity shops can be found at these addresses:

Štěpánská 53, Praha 1 – Nové Město

Michelská 1/7, Praha 4 – the premises of the Sue Ryder Home

Koulova 2, Praha 6 – Dejvice

Ke Karlovu 10, Praha 2 – Nové Město

Heřmanova 596/59, Praha 7 – Holešovice

Italská 23, Praha 2 – Vinohrady

Kodaňská 582/39, Praha 10 – Vršovice

Preslova 2213/5, Praha 5 – Anděl

You can donate or buy: clothing (for men, women and children), shoes, sports goods, toys, gift items, art, books, ceramics, glass, porcelain, household goods, electrical appliances in working order, and furniture.

For more information on Sue Ryder charity shops, see their website. To become a donor or volunteer, sign up here.