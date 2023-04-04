Petr Fiala restated the strong support of both countries for nuclear power. Photo credit: vlada.cz.

Trencin, April 3 (CTK) – The shared aim of the Czech Republic and Slovakia is to seek common projects that will enhance energy security and reliable supplies of energy to both countries, said Czech PM Petr Fiala (ODS) yesterday at a press conference following a joint meeting of the Czech and Slovak governments.

Slovak PM Eduard Heger said they were discussing ways to obtain enough nuclear fuel from non-Russian sources as fast as possible.

The prime ministers agreed that the countries have long shared the same attitude towards nuclear energy, which they consider to be an important and, according to Fiala, even essential part of the energy mix, both in terms of energy security and in terms of meeting environmental goals.

“We clearly need enough fuel from safe sources, which is why we are trying to move away from the Russian source as quickly as possible,” Heger said, adding that it was necessary to secure sufficient nuclear fuel from a responsible supplier to ensure a stable supply of electricity to the grid.

The Slovak PM said the Czech Republic was a strong ally.

“We are discussing how we can access other nuclear fuel as quickly as possible,” he said, adding that the ministries are exchanging experience and proceeding together.

Last week, Ladislav Kriz, spokesman for the state-controlled power utility CEZ, told CTK that nuclear fuel for the Dukovany plant in South Moravia would be supplied by the US company Westinghouse from 2024. Until now, the Dukovany plant has used fuel from the Russian company TVEL, part of the Russian state holding Rosatom. CEZ decided to replace its supplier for security reasons after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February 2022. Westinghouse, together with the French company Framatome, will also supply nuclear fuel to the Temelin plant in South Bohemia as of next year.

Fiala said that in the energy sector, the Czech Republic and Slovakia had faced similar problems and managed to avert an energy crisis, but it was important to think about the future.

“The aim of both our countries is to look for joint projects that will enable us to ensure and strengthen energy security and ensure long-term reliable supplies,” Fiala said.

Capacity in LNG terminals in countries located by the sea are important for the Czech Republic, he said. Currently, the capacity at the German terminal in Lubmin, which is directly connected to the Czech and Slovak gas systems, is under discussion.

“We are trying to build a direct connection with Poland and we would also like to lease capacity at the LNG terminal in Gdansk,” Fiala added.