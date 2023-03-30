Over 15 years, the Faculty of Regional Development and International Studies has become an established part of the educational system and research activities of Mendel University. Photo credit: MENDELU.

Brno, March 30 (BD) – Mendel University’s Faculty of Regional Development and International Studies (FRRMS) is celebrating 15 years since its establishment in 2008. The students, academics and staff will begin the celebrations by wearing magenta pink, the faculty’s colour. The students will toast to the anniversary of the faculty in a festive academic event, followed by the presentation of the faculty’s latest collection of merchandise.

“For 15 years of its existence, the Faculty of Regional Development and International Studies has secured a solid place in the educational system and research activities of Mendel University,” said FRRMS dean Jiří Schneider. “As a social-scientific institution, it has not always been easy at a predominantly environmentally oriented university. However, the need for interdisciplinary solutions to the pressing problems of today shows that the faculty is moving in the right direction. This is evidenced both by the increasing number of projects and the successful application of graduates of the Regional Development and International Territorial Studies study programs.”

As part of the celebrations, the faculty is planning film evenings, a football tournament, an Earth Day celebration with a cleanup of the surroundings of the faculty, a Family Day, a conference, a ceremonial scientific council, and an alumni meeting.

Trending New Temporary Jewish Museum Opens in Brno

“As a gift to the faculty, we have announced a competition for students of the Faculty of Horticulture, Forestry and Wood,” explained Veronika Malá from the faculty’s PR department. “They have to design a solution for the atrium and spaces in front of the faculty. We are expecting projects presenting possible solutions, and in the future, perhaps, implementation. As a gift to the students, we will equip the hallways with beanbags.”

The faculty will end the celebrations a year after they began, with a faculty ball with an “Around the World” theme.