All the Kulinárna meetings are open to the general public and anyone can participate. Photo credit: Andrea Špaková.

Brno, Mar 29 (BD) – Food unites – individuals, nations, and cultures. This idea is the basis for NESEHNUTÍ’s Kulinárna project, which for several years has been bringing together foreigners in Brno from different corners of the world as well as locals to prepare vegan dishes. The project will continue this year, with joint cooking, grilling, and tea parties.

Kulinárna is the first Czech branch of the international platform Über den Tellerrand, which brings locals and expats together through cooking. All of the meetings are open to the general public and anyone can participate.

Start with brunch…

The meetings can resemble a cooking school, but the role of chef-lecturer is always taken by someone from a different country, who uses recipes, ingredients, and the resulting dishes to present their culture, customs, and interesting things about their home country. Of course, cooking together is always followed by eating together!

Kulinárna started 2023 with a slightly different format – the first meeting this year was a joint brunch. This time, the recipes were from more than just one country, and the table became a colourful parade of tastes, with a relaxed atmosphere to help the participants get to know each other.

The joint brunch joint brunch with recipes from many countries had a relaxed atmosphere to help the participants get to know each other. Credit: Andrea Špaková.

…and continue over tea or a grill

However, the doors to the Kulinárna kitchen are still open, with many more events planned this year to get to know new tastes, customs, and cultures. For example, another slightly unconventional meeting is planned for April – this time at a joint tea party.

However, for those more attracted to the classic format of the cooking school, you just have to wait until May, though the nationality of the chef-lecturer this time will remain a surprise.

As summer arrives, the Kulinárna goes outside, in the form of a large community barbecue. The event will also include a small lecture and a joint discussion about the entire project.

More information about upcoming Kulinárna events is available on Facebook or Instagram. You can also contact the organisers with questions or for more information at rozmanite@nesehnuti.cz.