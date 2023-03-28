NEBESYS will now continue to the world finals in Copenhagen. Photo credit: CzechInvest.

Brno, March 28 (BD) – A winner has been announced in the Creative Business Cup 2023, which held its national final last week in Usti nad Labem.

From the final shortlist of ten, the expert jury selected as the winning startup NEBESYS, which is developing innovative and sustainable smart technology for roofs, and will now continue to the world finals in Copenhagen. The startup E-Cafe Bike took second place, and the game studio Kikiriki Games was third.

“I congratulate all the award-winning startups and all the finalists who, thanks to the competition, gained not only a dose of popularity, but also constructive feedback from the jury,” said Alena Hájková, ambassador of the 2023 Creative Business Cup and director of the Department of Regional Offices of the CzechInvest agency.

The startup company NEBESYS literally opens the sky to interiors with transparent roofing, offering views of the external terrain. Their roofs use natural diffused light, and sustainable features to prevent overheating, cool with water, and capture rain. The roofs are visually indistinguishable from ordinary ones. The NEBESYS project thus fulfilled the green deal and sustainability principles of the competition, and the roofs are still in development to become completely energy self-sufficient in the future.

A jury consisting of representatives of CzechInvest and competition partners awarded second place to the startup E-Cafe Bike, which focuses on the production of premium and stylish electric bikes. Third place went to Kikiriki Games, a development studio specialising in inclusive mobile games for the blind. The Audience Favorite award went to the Archimedes project, which creates unique year-round outdoor classrooms from recycled materials.

The Creative Business Cup aims to support creative startups from all over the world, connect them with each other, and help them find investors and enter new markets. The Czech national round of the competition is organised by CzechInvest, the national agency for business and investment support, established to support creative and innovative startups across the Czech Republic.