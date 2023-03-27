The Chinese embassy in Prague has sharply condemned Pekarova’s trip. Photo credit: Freepik.

Taipei, March 26 (CTK) – Taiwanese media are reporting on the ongoing visit to Taiwan by Marketa Pekarova Adamova, chair of the Czech Chamber of Deputies. The local CNA agency commented on the size of the 150-strong Czech delegation and mentioned that Pekarova will meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday.

The Chinese embassy in Prague has sharply condemned Pekarova’s trip.

The Taipei Times website wrote that during her five-day visit, which started on Saturday, Pekarova would sign a joint statement of legislative cooperation, and will address the Taiwanese parliament on Tuesday.

Citing a source, the Taipei Times wrote that on her tour of Taiwan, which China considers to be its province, Pekarova will be accompanied for four days by her counterpart, the Taiwanese parliament speaker You Si-kun.

Her speech on Tuesday in the Taiwanese parliament will “be the first time a female leader of a legislature of a country with no formal ties with Taiwan has done so,” they added.

The joint statement of legislative cooperation will also be the first the Taiwanese legislature has signed with a legislature of a country that does not have official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the report continued.

The ceremonial signing is expected on Wednesday, the Taipei Times added, citing sources.

Condemning Pekarova’s visit to Taiwan, the Chinese embassy in Prague has stated on its website that China always resolutely resists any form of official contact between Taipei and those countries which have diplomatic relations with China.

“The chair of the Czech Chamber of Deputies, Marketa Pekarova Adamova, insisted on her so-called visit to Taiwan, seriously harmed the Czech Republic’s commitment to respect the One China policy and deliberately harmed the political basis of Chinese-Czech relations, ” the embassy wrote.

“There exists only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inseparable part of Chinese territory. The government of the People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government representing the whole of China,” wrote the embassy, calling on the Czech Republic to observe the One China principle.

CNA quoted Pekarova Adamova on her arrival in Taiwan: “The Czech Republic and Taiwan are separated by a great distance, but they share the same basic values, and that is why the Czech Republic will stand with Taiwan.”

She said she wanted Taiwan’s people to know that Taiwan is not isolated and that it has many friends in the international community, “one of whom has just arrived,” CNA reported.

She was also quoted as saying that the visiting Czech delegation was the largest in the history of Czech-Taiwan relations and the largest of any Czech delegation travelling overseas in the past five years.

Cited by CNA, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said that Adamova’s visit came despite China’s warnings and is a testament to the firm friendship between Taiwan and the Czech Republic.

