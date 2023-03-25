Adams rose to stardom in the 1980s with hit singles including “Summer of 69” and “Heaven”. Photo credit: Live Nation CZ via Facebook.

Brno, Mar 24 (BD) – Bryan Adams will return to Prague on 16 December to present his new album “So Happy It Hurts” at the O2 Arena, as part of a World Tour with the same name.

The Canadian singer and songwriter is one of the most energetic live musicians, with a career of more than 40 years in the entertainment industry. “So Happy it Hurts” is the 15th of his studio albums, which have together sold more than 100 million copies worldwide.

Adams rose to stardom in the 1980s with hit singles including “Summer of 69” and “Heaven”. He has also received numerous awards and honours for his songs, including 20 Juno Awards and one Grammy, and received many other nominations, including 15 further Grammy nominations, three Academy Award nominations, and five Golden Globes nominations.

Adams, a keen philanthropist, spends a lot of his time supporting charities. He set up his own non-profit organisation with the purpose of helping children and fighting cancer. He has combined his two vocations by writing songs for the organisation, such as “All for Love” featuring Rod Stewart and Sting to support Children in Need in 1993.

Tickets start from CZK 1,490 and are now on sale on Ticketmaster and ticket portal networks.