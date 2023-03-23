Kudeříková was a young communist resistance fighter who was only 22 years old at the time of her execution, while Restituta (pictured) was an almost 50-year-old religious sister. Credit: Meeting Brno.

Brno, 22 Mar (BD) – On 26 March 1943, the Nazi authorities executed the resistance fighter Marie Kudeříková, followed a few days later, on 30 March, by the execution of the religious sister Marie Restituta. In memory of the murders of these two important anti-fascist figures, Meeting Brno will organise an event from 26 March to 1 April entitled “Martyrs’ Week: from statue to statue”.

The events during the week will include film screenings, tours of art from the second half of the 20th century, a concert, the unveiling of new sculptures, an audience with actress and activist Magda Vášáryová, and a trip to Vienna to the tomb of Blessed Marie Restituta.

The week will end on Saturday, 1 April at 7pm with an Easter concert in memory of Marie Restituta by the Czech Virtuosi ensemble, in the church of Blessed Marie Restituty in Lesná.

Full details of the week’s program are available here.

In previous years, Meeting Brno staged other events to remember these important women. In 2021, a number of events were organised to mark the 100th birthday of Marie Kudeříková, including the opening of a restored monument dedicated to her. Marie Restituta will also soon have a statue in the city, following a recent design competition.

Kudeříková was a young communist resistance fighter who was only 22 years old at the time of her execution, while Restituta was an almost 50-year-old religious sister.

“These two women, the two Maries, were different in many ways,” said Matěj Hollan, creator of the Martyrs’ Week concept. “However, both of them were quite clear that Nazi evil should not prevail. The Nazis were unable to extract any names of accomplices from Marie Kudeříková, despite harsh torture. Restituta, in turn, refused to comply with the order to hang swastikas on the hospital walls. Although they were different in many ways, this defiance towards Nazism united them. They were beheaded by guillotine only a few days after each other. Both carried a strong message of strength, faith and determination to stand up to evil, even if they paid for it with their lives.”