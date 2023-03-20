It is the second such case in the past year. Photo credit: Freepik.

Prague, March 20 (CTK) – A Czech volunteer fighting on the Ukrainian side in the country’s conflict was killed at the weekend. Foreign Ministry spokesman Daniel Drake confirmed the news to CTK today, after it was first reported by Blesk.cz.

“Unfortunately, conflicts bring losses, but every individual loss is very troubling,” said President Petr Pavel, a retired general. “I would like to express my condolences to the family of the man, I am very sorry. I think we will be receiving similar news unless the conflict ends. This is why we should do our best for it to end as soon as possible.”

According to available information, the first Czech, a man from Trebic, died while fighting the Russian army in Donbas in June.

Czech Television reported at the time that the man died after being hit by a mortar shell, and that he had operated in Ukraine for several months.

Recently, a Czech volunteer who helps treat Ukrainian soldiers in eastern Ukraine as part of the Phoenix project, was wounded after being hit by shrapnel. Representatives of Phoenix wrote on social media that his condition was stable, but his injuries were severe.

His transfer to the Czech Republic is now being organised, but the Foreign Ministry told CTK on Sunday that it was currently not possible due to the injured man’s health condition.