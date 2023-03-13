Spolu is the senior government partner; ANO is the senior opposition party. Photo credit: Freepik.

Prague, March 13 (CTK) – The Spolu coalition would win a hypothetical general election with 31% of the vote, narrowly ahead of ANO with 30.5%, according to the results of a new poll conducted by the Kantar agency and released by Czech Television yesterday.

Spolu, which consists of the Civic Democrats (ODS), Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) and TOP 09, is the senior government partner; ANO is the senior opposition party.

The junior government partner, the alliance of the Mayors and Independents (STAN) and the Pirates, received 13%. The junior opposition party Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) polled 9%.

The Social Democrats (CSSD) received 5%, at the threshold to enter parliament, which they failed to achieve in the 2021 general election.

Prisaha would receive 2.5% of the vote and the Communists 2%.

Compared with the previous Kantar poll carried out in October, ANO rose by 3 percentage points, while the SPD is less popular now having lost voters to ANO. However, Kantar’s Nina Kopacova said that ANO’s popularity had returned to the level last seen in August and September.

If parties did not form coalitions but ran in elections separately, ANO would win ahead of ODS. ANO would receive 29.5% of the vote, ODS 21.5%, the Pirates 9%, SPD 8.5%, STAN 7%, TOP 09 5%, CSSD 4.5% and KDU-CSL 4%. Kopacova said this showed that if TOP 09, the Social Democrats and the Christian Democrats ran in elections separately, their success would be very uncertain.

The poll was carried out from 13 February to 3 March on 970 respondents who said they would or might participate in the elections.

Kantar agency models of Czech general elections from August 2022 to February 2023 (only parties can run, not coalitions; in percent):

Party February 23 Oct 22 September 22 Aug 22 ANO 29.5 26.5 29.5 30.5 ODS 21.5 21.5 18.0 19.5 Pirates 9.0 11.5 9.0 8.5 SPD 8.5 11.0 11.5 11.0 STAN 7.0 6.0 7.5 6.5 TOP 09 5.0 5.5 4.0 4.5 CSSD 4.5 3.5 2.5 3.0 KDU-CSL 4.0 3.5 6.0 4.0 Prisaha 2.5 2.5 4.0 3.0 KSCM 2.0 2.5 2.0 3.5

Source: Kantar CZ