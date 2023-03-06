       

Revellers will sprinkle powdered colours on each other as is traditional for the Holi festival. Photo credit: Freepik.

Brno, March 6 (BD) – The Indian Community of the Czech Republic is inviting everyone living in Brno to the Festival of Colors (Holi) on 18 March at Semilasso, the biggest ever venue for the festival in Brno.

The Semilasso cultural centre will host the event with live dances and musical performances, delicious food and powdered colours for participants to sprinkle on each other as is traditional in the famous Holi festival. The event will continue with a live Bollywood DJ night with DJ Deepak Joshi.

The event is free to enter and starts at 1pm with food and drinks.

Brno Daily is a media partner of the event.

