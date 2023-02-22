For the first time Brno will colour its castle for the Masopust festivities which will take place this Saturday at 10:00 am. Photo Credit: Museum of the City of Brno.

On Saturday 25th of February the carnival ŠPILBERK ŽIJE! Masopust celebrations will take place on the grounds of Špilberk Castle from 10am to 5pm. Masopust is a festival or carnival in which people celebrate, and eat, a lot before the 4 weeks of Lent.

The event will be opened by the mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková and the director of Muzeum města Brna (Museum of the City of Brno). Before 2pm you will be able to see butchers preparing meat, witness a masked parade and enjoy traditional music.

From 2pm, after the parade, the carnival will continue in the courtyard with child-friendly activities and stalls where you can purchase fresh food and drinks and have a great afternoon.

Admission to the event is free. The castle grounds, exhibitions and sightseeing tours will be accessible as normal.