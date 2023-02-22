The Prague National Theatre artists will play and sing the Ukrainian anthem on the Vaclav Havel square. Other theatres will organize special evenings with Ukrainian guests, illuminate their buildings and screen Ukrainian films. In the Brno City Theatre, Ukrainian consul Anna Proshko will present a speech. Photo: KK fort Brno Daily.

Czech Rep., Feb 22 (CTK) – Many Czech theatres, including the Prague National Theatre (ND), will join the support for Ukraine on Thursday, day before the first anniversary of the start Russian invasion of Ukraine, thus meeting the appeal of the Czech Professional theatre association (APD), ND spokesman Tomas Stanek told CTK today.

The theatres will organise, for instance, special evenings with Ukrainian guests, the ND artists will play and sing the Ukrainian anthem on the Vaclav Havel square next to the historical building of the theatre on Thursday at 18:00. Culture Minister Martin Baxa (Civic Democrats, ODS) and Vitali Usatiy, the Ukrainian charge d’affaires in Prague. The event has been so far joined by theatres in Liberec, north Bohemia, Pardubice, east Bohemia, Ostrava, north Moravia and several Prague theatres. Other theatres will illuminate their buildings, screen Ukrainian films and in the Brno City Theater (Mestke divadlo Brno), Ukrainian consul Anna Proshko will present a speech.

The one year of war and humanitarian aid will also be commemorated by the Czech non-profit organisation People in Need, a special light installation will be screened on the building of the Interior Ministry at Prague Letna from February 23 to 25. Three events will also be held in the Prague Svetozor cinema and the Prague Langhans centre will offer an exhibition mapping the war in Ukraine. The Czech Centres also prepared exhibitions and seminars commemorating the anniversary, these will be held in Bratislava, Bucharest, Budapest, Milan, Munich, New York, Sophia, Tokio, Vienna and Prague. On February 24, at 18:00, a commemorative act will be held in Prague by a statue made by Anna Naduda, a Ukrainian artist, to pay tribute to the war victims.