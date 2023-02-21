A special paper for Ukrainian refugees, issued by the Czech National Institute of Mental Health, that is to help with their psychological support, will be launched this week. Image by rawpixel.com on Freepik

Czech Rep., Feb 21 (CTK) – A special paper for Ukrainian refugees, issued by the National Institute of Mental Health (NUDZ), that is to help with their psychological support will be available online on the website www.nudz.cz as of Thursday, NUDZ spokesman Jan Cervenka told journalists today.

The readers can also find the paper in assistance centres, branches of state institutions and other organisations working with refugees, Cervenka said. “The paper summarises our previous activities in support of Ukrainian refugees in the Czech Republic and their results. There are all contacts, tips to maintain mental health and other things,” he added.

Since last summer, the NUDZ has been providing Ukrainians with psychological and social support, so far used by around 1,300 of them. The service is for free and it has been joined by Ukrainians psychologists and people from supportive professions in Ukrainian or Russian. The NUDZ also operates psychiatric centers for Ukrainians.