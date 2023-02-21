President-elect Petr Pavel has been definitively acknowledged the winner of the presidential election as the Supreme Administrative Court decided on all election complaints. Photo: Marketa Navratilova, official photo gallery of Petr Pavel.

Brno, Feb 21 (CTK) – President-elect and former high-ranking army and NATO official Petr Pavel has been definitively acknowledged the winner of the presidential election as the Supreme Administrative Court (NSS) decided on all election complaints, the court announced in a press release today.

The NSS only corrected mistakes made by some of the electoral commissions, the court stated.

The court also announced that the difference between both candidates had increased by 298 votes to the total of 959,403.

The errors were only small and unintentional, court’s election panel head Tomas Langasek said, adding that they have thus confirmed Pavel’s victory as legal and legitimate choice of the voters.

One of the mistakes was made in the Bohnice Prague district, in which the commission accidentally added the votes for Pavel to his opponent, former PM and senior opposition ANO head Andrej Babis.

In another complaint, the voter questioned the elections in other districts claiming that the number of cast votes was higher than the number of envelopes given to the voters. The election panel looked into the documents of all questioned districts, re-counting the votes and correcting the data regarding the numbers of envelopes given to voters and cast into the ballot box.

