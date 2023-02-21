Czech people collected the first two million crowns for a “Premysl” rocket launcher in the record-short time of four hours on Monday. Photo for illustrative purposes: Woman watching a protest in Brno, credit: Cathy Khoury-Prinsloo.

Czech Rep., Feb 21 (CTK) – Czech people collected the first two million crowns for a Premysl rocket launcher in the record-short time of four hours yesterday, which is the quickest start of a Czech public campaign of raising money to buy weapons for the Ukrainian military, the Gift for Putin project’s co-author Martin Ondracek has told CTK.

Za 4 hodiny od spuštění sbírky na Přemysla (raketomet RM-70) jste poslali 2 000 000 korun.😍 Žádná předchozí sbírka neměla takhle masivní začátek… 👏Moc děkujeme. 🫡 Každá koruna pomáhá, těm …… lůmpům vrahounskejm nakopat ….. pozadí. 🇨🇿❤️🇺🇦 https://t.co/RyCyPqJczC pic.twitter.com/HAqtj32hmB — Dárek pro Putina (@DarPutinovi) February 20, 2023

The sum necessary to buy an RM-70 rocket launcher and 365 rockets is 50 million crowns. “RM is a mobile reactive artillery weapon enabling to fire both individual rounds and volleys,” the initiators have written on the project’s website. Czech ammunition producer STV Group has already started to modernise and rebuild the rocket launcher to comply with the Ukrainians’ needs, and the launcher is to be prepared for sending in by the end of April.

The money is newly being collected by the Gift for Putin group, which will pass it to the Ukrainian embassy after the whole required sum is collected. In the past, a tank and an air defence system were bought within the Gift for Putin campaign launched by entrepreneur Dalibor Dedek last May and held under the aegis of the Defence Ministry.

($1 = 22.318 crowns)