Prague, Feb 20 (CTK) – Czech President-elect Petr Pavel asked the Ukrainian side this weekend to propose the date of his visit to Kyiv, and he will visit Poland officially as head of state on March 16-17, a week after his inauguration, he said at a press conference in the Prague Hrzan Palace today.

Pavel said he had met Ukrainian Parliament head Ruslan Stefanchuk at the security conference in Munich last week. Stefanchuk repeated that they had a strong interest in the journey of the newly elected Czech president to Ukraine, Pavel said.

Pavel also noted, however, that he felt the number of official visits to the war-stricken country had been rather high recently.

“That is why I asked them to be the first to propose the date of the visit. The flexibility on our part is higher. I suppose the Ukrainian side will get back to us with a proposal soon,” Pavel said.

At the conference, Pavel also held debates with French President Emmanuel Macron, Latvian President Gitanas Nauseda and Polish President Andrzej Duda.

He also talked to the Swedish, Finnish and Estonian PMs, several foreign ministers and Bavarian Minister President Markus Soder.

Pavel promised Duda that his second journey abroad would be to Poland, the first one is going to be to Slovakia. Duda also plans an informal meeting with Pavel and Nauseda in Wisla, although he has not specified the date yet, Pavel said.