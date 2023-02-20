BAFTA Awards Czech Sound Engineer Viktor Prasil
Photo: BAFTA / Carlo Paloni
London, Feb 20 (CTK) – Czech sound engineer Viktor Prasil received the British film award BAFTA for the best sound for his work on the German film All Quiet on the Western Front, the BAFTA has tweeted.
He was awarded along with his fellow workers Lars Ginzel, Frank Kruse and Markus Stemler.
By contrast, Czech special effects specialists Viktor Muller and Kamil Jafar, nominated for the same work on the film, shot in the Czech Republic, did not succeed.
The award in this category went to the Avatar: The Way of Water.
The film All Quiet on the Western Front, that depicts the horrors of World War One, was nominated in 14 categories.
So far, it has received the awards for the best foreign language film, for the camera (James Friend), for adapted scenario (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell) and music (Volker Bertelmann).
In March, the film will compete for the U.S. Oscars, where it has nine nominations. Among the candidates, there are four Czechs, including Prasil. The other ones are Muller, Jafar and make-up artist Linda Eisenhamerova.
pvr/mrhttps://brnodaily.com/2023/02/20/culture/bafta-awards-czech-sound-engineer-viktor-prasil/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/bafta-carlo-paloni-image-use-approved-via-email-from-bafta.jpghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/bafta-carlo-paloni-image-use-approved-via-email-from-bafta-150x100.jpgArt & CultureCzech Republic / WorldPop CultureCulture,Czech RepublicPhoto: BAFTA / Carlo Paloni London, Feb 20 (CTK) - Czech sound engineer Viktor Prasil received the British film award BAFTA for the best sound for his work on the German film All Quiet on the Western Front, the BAFTA has tweeted. https://twitter.com/allquietmovie/status/1621433312278622209 He was awarded along with his fellow workers Lars...Czech News AgencyCzech News Agencyabstract000@hotmail.comAuthorBrno Daily