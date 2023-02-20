Photo: BAFTA / Carlo Paloni

London, Feb 20 (CTK) – Czech sound engineer Viktor Prasil received the British film award BAFTA for the best sound for his work on the German film All Quiet on the Western Front, the BAFTA has tweeted.

Thank you @BAFTA for honoring Edward Berger's ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT with 14 nominations, including Best Film! Congratulations to the full team behind “one of the most poignant anti-war stories of all time.” pic.twitter.com/bmzNauHlKu — All Quiet On The Western Front (@allquietmovie) February 3, 2023

He was awarded along with his fellow workers Lars Ginzel, Frank Kruse and Markus Stemler.

By contrast, Czech special effects specialists Viktor Muller and Kamil Jafar, nominated for the same work on the film, shot in the Czech Republic, did not succeed.

The award in this category went to the Avatar: The Way of Water.

The film All Quiet on the Western Front, that depicts the horrors of World War One, was nominated in 14 categories.

So far, it has received the awards for the best foreign language film, for the camera (James Friend), for adapted scenario (Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson and Ian Stokell) and music (Volker Bertelmann).

In March, the film will compete for the U.S. Oscars, where it has nine nominations. Among the candidates, there are four Czechs, including Prasil. The other ones are Muller, Jafar and make-up artist Linda Eisenhamerova.

pvr/mr