The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen in Czechia by about a half in a week, from 1,900 to 5,413 recorded in the past seven days, the Health Ministry’s data show. Photo KK for Brno Daily.

Czech Rep., Feb 18 (CTK) – On Thursday, 525 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised, ten of whom in a serious condition. In the past week, 22 patient died as a consequence of the COVID-19 infection, which was one more than in the previous seven-day period. The incidence rate or the number of new confirmed COVID cases per 100,000 inhabitants is 50 in Czechia now.

Since the March 1, 2020 outbreak of the COVID epidemic, about 4.6 million coronavirus infection cases have been confirmed in the 10.5-million Czech Republic, 386,000 are reinfections. About 6.9 million people have been fully vaccinated against the virus, some 4.4 million also received the first booster jab and roughly 795,000 got the second as well.