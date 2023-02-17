Six new microbreweries were established in South Moravia last year, the most since 2017. Photo credit: MENDELU.

A rise in supply prices and the economic crisis have not yet affected the brewing market in South Moravia. There are 68 microbreweries in operation in the region, 15 of which are in Brno. Six new microbreweries were established in South Moravia last year, the most since 2017. The largest recent investment is the launch of the Pivovarské dom Poupě on Brno’s Dominikanska. Most breweries are concentrated in Brno and its surroundings, especially in Tišnov, which has become the “Bamberg” of Moravian beer.

Small breweries have the most difficulties ahead, according to MENDELU graduate Jan Grmela.

“In 2022, breweries faced a double-digit percentage increase in the prices of raw materials and energy, but the strong summer season provided most of them with enough resources to cover the increased costs,” said Grmela. “However, the increase in input prices is expected to continue as suppliers and manufacturers stop fixing prices. The question is whether we can expect a similarly strong season this year as well, when economic crisis factors will begin to manifest themselves in full and we can expect an outflow of guests from restaurants, where small breweries sell the majority of their production.”

The new Brewing and malting program at the Faculty of Agriculture aims to support the brewing industry, as there is still a shortage of professionally trained brewers in the Czech Republic and they are being replaced by professional guarantors in breweries. This also applies to breweries in South Moravia.