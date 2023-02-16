Brno and Taoyuan want to seek the development of entrepreneurship, science and research, education, environmental protection, culture and travel. Photo credit: Freepik.

Brno, Feb 16 (CTK) – The City of Brno intends to launch official cooperation with the Taiwanese city of Taoyuan, as recommended by Brno city councillors yesterday. The move has yet to be voted on by the city assembly, who will meet in late February, wrote city spokesman Filip Ponuchalek in a press release.

Brno is now the partner city of 12 European cities, as well as Dallas in the United States and Daejeon in South Korea.

“We have kept relations with Taoyuan for almost three years,” said Brno Mayor Marketa Vankova (ODS). “I would mainly stress the help during the COVID-19 pandemic when Taoyuan gave us 2,800 FFP2 respirators as a gift. We used those in the social services. We want to continue the cooperation on the basis of partner towns.”

The councillors passed a memorandum to this effect, which is to be signed by Brno representatives along with their Taoyuan counterparts during the planned visit of Czech lower house representatives to Taiwan in late March, which Vankova will join.

Through the cooperation, Brno and Taoyuan want to seek the development of entrepreneurship, science and research, education, environmental protection, culture and travel.

They also intend to share their experiences of the Smart Cities concept, described by the Czech Regional Development Ministry as a move towards the sustainable development of towns through the introduction of modern technologies. The concept is most widely used in transport, energy, and modern information and communication technologies.

“I see the connection of the public and private sectors of both cities as an important part of the cooperation,” said Vankova. “The Brno Regional Chamber of Commerce, Mendel and Masaryk Universities, and many other Brno institutions have already expressed their interest.”