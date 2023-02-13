At present, the retirement age for men and childless women is 64. Photo credit: Freepik.

Prague, Feb 13 (CTK) – Those who are in their 50s now could retire at the age of 66 in the Czech Republic, those in their 40s at the age of 67, and people younger than 34 at the age of 68, reported Czech Television (CT) yesterday, citing a Labour Ministry document approved by the leaders of the government parties last week.

In response to the report, government spokesman Vaclav Smolka wrote on Twitter that the government has not yet approved the change, and it is just a proposal from economists.

By 2030, the retirement age is due to rise to 65. The changes will not affect those who are at least 57 years old now.

If the retirement age is increased by another two years before 2060, the state would save 1% of GDP, or CZK 73 billion per year, and if it is increased by three years, the state would save 1.5% of GDP (CZK 109.5 billion).

Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura (ODS) told CT that the baby boomer generation will start retiring after 2030. The raising of the retirement age must be discussed to maintain a decent level of pensions, he said.

Of the opposition parties, ANO is ready to negotiate about the pension reform, while the far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy does not support the proposal.

Smolka tweeted that CT had not presented the information correctly. “We understand that the debate about moving the retirement age is attractive for the media. However it is necessary to respect the fact that the definitive proposal of the changes has not yet been finalised,” Smolka said.

He said the public would be informed about the final changes in time, and there would also be discussions with the opposition about the issue.

Labour Minister Marian Jurecka (KDU-CSL) proposes in the document that the retirement age should increase gradually even after 2030, by two months every year.

Jurecka said people from demanding professions could retire earlier without sanctions. These professions cover about half a million people.

Women who raised one child can retire at 63 years and eight months, and women with two children at 62 years and eight months.