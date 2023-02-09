The Jobspin Job & Relocation Fair offers a unique chance for job seekers to connect with a wide variety of employers in one convenient location. Whether you’re a recent graduate, a seasoned professional, or just looking for a change, it is a great way to explore job vacancies across various industries and find the right fit for you. Jobspin also organises international career fairs in Brno (September 16, 2023) and Ostrava (November 24, 2023). Brno Daily is a media partner of Jobspin events.

The Jobspin international career fair this April in Prague features the top international employers from various industries, including Siemens, AT&T, Johnson and Johnson and AB InBev, to name just a few. Whether you’re looking for a new career in finance, healthcare, technology, or any other field, you’ll find a wide range of opportunities at the job fair.

You will be able to meet the Johnson and Johnson HR team also at the 2023 fair in Prague. Credit: Jobspin.

Prague Relocation Fair Includes Useful Services For Expats

The Prague Relocation Fair brings together all key services for Prague expats under one roof. The official language of the fair is English. The Prague Relocation Fair will take place alongside the Jobspin career fair, featuring all the most helpful services for expats. You will be able to meet attorneys at law, financial advisers, schools, accounting and tax experts and visa professionals – all there to assist you with any questions about your life as an English-speaking expat in Prague. “The Prague Relocation Fair showcases services and products aimed at the Prague expat community and foreigners planning to move to the Czech capital. It makes a great addition to the job fair, which is focused on employment. The Prague Relocation Fair helps expats in all areas of their life in Prague and the Czech Republic,” says Katerina Casadei, from the Jobspin organising team.

Meet Recruiters Face-To-Face and Find Out More About Working With Them

“One of the best things about this fair is the convenience,” says Vishaal Thanigaivelu, Marketing and Content Manager intern at Jobspin. “Instead of spending hours sending out resumes and cover letters to anonymous HR departments, you can meet face-to-face with hiring managers and recruiters from some of the most respected companies in the country. This is an excellent opportunity to make a great first impression and learn more about the companies you are interested in.”

Program of workshops, Prague 2022. Credit: Jobspin

So what can you expect at the job fair? You’ll have the chance to speak with recruiters and hiring managers from a variety of companies, learn about open positions, and even directly apply for jobs on the spot. The Jobspin Job & Relocation fair also offers workshops and seminars on topics like resume writing and interview skills, which are a valuable resource for anyone in the job market.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to jumpstart your career. Mark your calendar for the next Jobspin Job & Relocation fair in Prague on 22 April 2023. You never know who you might meet or what opportunities may arise – the job fair could be the first step on your path to a new and exciting career.

Find more information and sign up for free at: https://www.jobspin.cz/jobspin-cz-job-fair-visitors/ Information for exhibitors: https://www.jobspin.cz/companies/jobspin-cz-job-fair-employers/