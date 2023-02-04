45% of respondents trust former PM Andrej Babis, while 50% distrust him. Photo credit: Andrej Babis, via Facebook.

Prague, Feb 4 (CTK) – Opposition ANO leader Andrej Babis commands the most public trust out of senior Czech politicians (45%), followed by far-right Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) leader Tomio Okamura (43%), according to a poll conducted by the CVVM Institute at the end of last year and beginning of this year.

They are followed by President Milos Zeman (35%) and Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS) with 34%.

Since last spring, levels of trust in Babis and Okamura have increased, while decreasing for Fiala and remaining at the same level for Zeman. Fiala slipped from the most trusted politician in the country to fourth place.

Nevertheless, public distrust is higher than trust for all politicians included in the poll.

The highest level of distrust (65%) was reported for Marketa Adamova Pekarova, chair of the Chamber of Deputies and leader of TOP 09. Second and third in this ranking were Zeman and Fiala, each with around 60%.

Over 50% distrust was also recorded for Deputy Prime Ministers Ivan Bartos (Pirates), also the Regional Development Minister, and Vit Rakusan (STAN), also the Interior Minister. Okamura and Babis are both distrusted by 50% of respondents.

Compared with the previous poll, trust in many politicians has decreased, mostly among government politicians.

Finance Minister Zbynek Stanjura (ODS), Agriculture Minister Zdenek Nekula (KDU-CSL), Culture Minister Martin Baxa (ODS), Science, Research and Innovations Minister Helena Langsadlova (TOP 09) and Defence Minister Jana Cernochova (ODS) all saw higher levels of distrust than in the previous poll.

Distrust of Okamura has declined, and Babis’s figure has remained around the same level.