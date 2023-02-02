Since June 2021, the fear of a war has increased considerably, from 21% to 32%. Photo credit: Casadei Graphics.

Prague, Feb 2 (CTK) – Around 60% of Czechs reported fear of some kind of threat at the end of last year, while one third said they were afraid of a war, according to a poll conducted by the CVVM polling institute.

The poll was conducted in the context of soaring prices and worsening living standards.

By contrast, just 1% were worried about the prospect of COVID.

Compared with the same poll conducted in June 2021, the proportion feeling some kind of fear has not changed significantly.

“The extent of worries remains somewhat lower than between 2002 and 2008 and in 2015, but it is higher than between 2018 and 2019,” said CVVM.

Women, the elderly, leftist voters, and those who see their living standards as negative, were more likely to express fear.

Since June 2021, the fear of a war has increased considerably, from 21% to 32%. The Russian invasion of Ukraine started last February.

Fear of rising prices has increased by 14% to 19%, and of falling living standards from 4% to 15%.

Lower levels of fear are seen regarding illness, the Czech Republic’s economic development, the worsening of the environment, and refugees.

By contrast, fear of COVID plummeted from 31% as seen 18 months ago, when it was among the highest worries, down to 1% now.

Some 80% of Czechs feel safe in the Czech Republic, 5% less than before. About 91% of Czechs feel safe in their place of residence.

“The situation has not changed compared with the previous poll conducted in June 2021, and the distribution of the views of the question has been all but stable since 2015,” the pollsters said.

Satisfaction with the work of the police in the Czech Republic was expressed by 76%, and with the police in respondents’ areas by 80%.

The poll was conducted on a sample of 901 Czechs between 11 November 2022 and 9 January 2023.