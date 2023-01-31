The concept is based on Björk’s last album ‘Utopia’. Photo credit: Santiago Felipe.

Brno, Jan 31 (BD) – Icelandic singer and artist Björk returns to the Czech Republic with her multimedia work ‘Cornucopia’, with a show on 16 September 2023 at Prague’s O2 arena.

With a concept based on Björk’s last album ‘Utopia’, Cornucopia debuted as a residency show at NYC’s The Shed, to critical acclaim. Rolling Stone magazine described the show as a “spectacle of cutting-edge sound and image”. The new show features the original stage show of her catalogue music, reworked to include music from her current Grammy-nominated album ‘Fossora’. The Cornucopia arena tour will commence in Lisbon, Portugal, earlier in September.

Cornucopia includes digital visuals created by media artist Tobias Gremmler, Andy Huang, Nick Knight, M/M, stage design by Chiara Stephenson, the flute septet Viibra, clarinet players, a harpist, percussions, electronics and a number of bespoke instruments arranged in an innovative surround sound stage design including a custom reverb chamber.

Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster and Ticketportal on 3 February at 9am.