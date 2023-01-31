       

The concept is based on Björk’s last album ‘Utopia’. Photo credit: Santiago Felipe. 

Brno, Jan 31 (BD) – Icelandic singer and artist Björk returns to the Czech Republic with her multimedia work ‘Cornucopia’, with a show on 16 September 2023 at Prague’s O2 arena.

With a concept based on Björk’s last album ‘Utopia’, Cornucopia debuted as a residency show at NYC’s The Shed, to critical acclaim. Rolling Stone magazine described the show as a “spectacle of cutting-edge sound and image”. The new show features the original stage show of her catalogue music, reworked to include music from her current Grammy-nominated album ‘Fossora’. The Cornucopia arena tour will commence in Lisbon, Portugal, earlier in September. 

Cornucopia includes digital visuals created by media artist Tobias Gremmler, Andy Huang, Nick Knight, M/M, stage design by Chiara Stephenson, the flute septet Viibra, clarinet players, a harpist, percussions, electronics and a number of bespoke instruments arranged in an innovative surround sound stage design including a custom reverb chamber.

Tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster and Ticketportal on 3 February at 9am.

Top stories in your mailbox every morning.

South Moravian Landmarks Light Up To Mark 1,200th Anniversary of The Moravian People
Trending
South Moravian Landmarks Light Up To Mark 1,200th Anniversary of The Moravian People

https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/bjork-cornucopia-credit-santiago-felipe-1024x683.jpeghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/bjork-cornucopia-credit-santiago-felipe-150x100.jpegCzech News AgencyArt & CultureCzech Republic / WorldCulture,Czech Republic,NewsThe concept is based on Björk's last album ‘Utopia’. Photo credit: Santiago Felipe.  Brno, Jan 31 (BD) - Icelandic singer and artist Björk returns to the Czech Republic with her multimedia work ‘Cornucopia’, with a show on 16 September 2023 at Prague’s O2 arena. With a concept based on Björk's last...English News and Events in Brno