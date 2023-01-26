Jurecka said over 171,000 refugees had worked in the Czech Republic. Photo credit:vlada.cz.

Prague, Jan 26 (CTK) – Refugees from Ukraine who found jobs in the Czech Republic paid roughly CZK 8 billion into the state welfare system last year, Labor and Social Affairs Minister Marian Jurecka (KDU-CSL) told journalists after a government meeting yesterday.

Of this sum, over CZK 4 billion went to the health insurance system. In all, almost 100,000 refugees have jobs, Jurecka said.

“The people paid over CZK 4 billion to the health insurance system last year. In all, if all the payments are counted, it was roughly CZK 8 billion. The aid that was paid from the state budget is gradually returning,” he added.

Jurecka said over 171,000 refugees had worked in the Czech Republic. Currently, this figure is just under 100,000. Some of the Ukrainian refugees have left the Czech Republic or are looking for a different job.

War refugees with visa protection can get a job without any obstacles, and do not need a work permit in the Czech Republic.

However, as in the case of other foreigners, their employers must announce their recruitment to the labour office.

According to earlier information, women comprised roughly 70% of the Ukrainian workers recorded since the start of the war.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on 24 February 2022. Since then, the Interior Ministry has issued 481,900 protection visas. Women with children account for the majority of arrivals.

Over 721,700 people have announced their stay in the Czech Republic to the immigration police.

Jurecka said the Czech Republic had not only used money from its own budget to aid the refugees, but also from European funds. The money is to cover language courses and adaptation courses.

Jurecka also spoke about major support in the “hundreds of millions of crowns” from the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).