The main thread of the storyline is: history – tradition – innovation – sustainability. Photo credit: Emanuele Ruggiero.

Brno, 24 Jan (BD) – Next Tuesday, 31 January, Kino Art will host the premiere of a new documentary focused on “the famous history and ambitious future of the Moravian Manchester”.

“Moravian Manchester” refers to the city’s nickname during the 19th century, when it became an innovative regional centre for textiles and fashion. Directed by Brno-based Italian film-maker Emanuele Ruggiero, the documentary examines the cultural heritage of Brno’s textile industry and shows how history blends into the present, and how this heritage reveals itself in the contemporary city and its new textile projects.

The main thread of the storyline is: history – tradition – innovation – sustainability. Who are the people creating textiles in Brno today? Where is the industry heading? Does Brno have a future as a textile city? Does its impact extend beyond the city limits? Is this just a local scene or are there potential openings beyond our region and country? In what respects is South Moravia rich and unique? The main driving idea of the film is that Brno and the South Moravia region have gone further than might appear at first glance; we discover that we form part of something that is new, and relevant at a European level.

The premiere of the documentary is at Kino Art next Tuesday, 31 January, at 8.15pm. Tickets are available from the Kino Art website. For more information, see the Facebook event page.