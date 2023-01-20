The Brno part of the tour will come to Sono Centrum on 23 April 2023. Photo credit: ticketportal.cz.

Brno, Jan 20 (BD) – The Film Symphony Orchestra will present the soundtrack from the Harry Potter films, composed by five-time Academy Award-winning composers John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicholas Hooper, and Alexander Desplat, in a five-date tour of the Czech Republic, including a date at Brno’s Sono Centrum on 30 April.

From 26 April, fans of Harry Potter and/or symphonic film scores are invited to return to the world of the teenage wizard. The show will feature the most popular pieces from all the series, accompanied by screen projections from the films.

Aside from the Brno date, the orchestra will also perform in Liberec, Ostrava, Hradec Králové, and Prague, in a tour lasting from 27 April to 1 May. Tickets are available at Ticketportal.