Brno’s most prestigious orchestra last visited the US in 1973. Photo credit: Mon / Brno Philharmonic.

Brno, Jan 19 (BD) – Filharmonie Brno is returning to the United States for the first time in 50 years. In February, the orchestra will perform seven concerts in seven US venues, kicking off the tour at Carnegie Hall with the New York premiere of Philip Glass’s Symphony No. 12, “Lodger”, in the presence of the composer himself.

Brno’s most prestigious orchestra last visited the US in 1973 under the direction of Jiří Bělohlávek, playing 19 concerts, including two sold-out concerts in New York.

Led by Dennis Russel Davies, the orchestra’s principal conductor and artistic director, Filharmonie Brno has prepared three works by Leoš Janáček, two compositions by Bohuslav Martinů, and three symphonies by Antonín Dvořák for its US tour. This will be combined with contemporary US music from Philip Glass, Laurie Anderson, and William Bolcom. “Personally, I am most looking forward to playing to my long-time friend Philip his “Lodger” with my orchestra,” said Davies.

The orchestra will perform with world-renowned artists such as five-time grammy award winner and world-music star, Angélique Kidjo; one of the most sought-after organists of the moment, Christian Schmitt; and US composer, musician, and performer Laurie Anderson, who will joining the orchestra at the Kansas City show.

“Carnegie is the goal of any orchestra,” stated Markéta Vaňková, Mayor of Brno. “I am extremely happy that our city will be represented there by the Filharmonie Brno in such an important event as the New York premiere of the Symphony with the personal participation of Philip Glass. I believe that thanks to the tour, many people will learn how distinguished the musical city of Brno is and that it rightly belongs to the prestigious international UNESCO Network of Creative Cities.”

The tour will run from 8-20 February. After opening at Carnegie Hall, it will also stop at Ann Arbor, Michigan, Kansas City, Missouri, Lubbock, Texas, and three dates in California.