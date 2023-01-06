The exhibition will be open for visitors from 6 January to 24 February 2023. Photo credit: Marie Schmerkova.

Brno, Jan 6 (BD) – The decoration of the council hall at the New Town Hall was previously known as “the last unknown fresco in Brno”. A baroque painting was hidden under the layer of plaster, but no one knew what exactly it depicted. The mystery was solved by restorers during a painstaking reconstruction.

The work is presented step-by-step in a new exhibition at the Urban Centre on Mečová, entitled “The Mystery of the Fresco”, which will run from today, 6 January, until 24 February 2023. The opening ceremony of the exhibition took place yesterday evening.

In collaboration with TIC Brno and the Brno City Archives, guided tours of the hall are also planned for 12, 19, 26 January, and 2 February, all beginning at 5pm. Registration is required due to the limited capacity of the hall (max. 25 people). This can be done in person at the reception of the Urban Centre at Mečová 5, by email at urbancentrum@brno.cz, or by phone at 778 520 752. Participants will meet at the staircase in the courtyard of the New Town Hall.

Admission to the exhibition and tours are free, but the tours will be in Czech. For more information, visit here.