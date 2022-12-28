Inspectors found shortcomings in 94 of the inspected properties, and issued 27 fines worth a total of CZK 120,600. Credit: Freepik.

Prague, Dec 28 (CTK) – One-third of restaurants and clubs inspected in the Czech Republic in October were found to be in violation of regulations on the ban on smoking and the sale of alcohol to minors, according to the chief public health officer of the Ministry of Health yesterday.

The police, customs officers and the Czech Retail Inspectorate (COI) also participated in the 2022 Alcohol, Drugs and Youth monitoring operation.

A total of 112 workers from regional public health offices assisted in the checks during the autumn holiday.

“They carried out 288 checks focused on signs informing clients about the ban on smoking and on the sale of tobacco products and alcoholic beverages (to minors), as well as observance of the ban on smoking,” reported representatives of the Health Ministry.

They found shortcomings in 94 of the inspected properties, and issued 27 fines worth a total of CZK 120,600.

These agencies have carried out such checks during the autumn holidays since 2015, when the ban on smoking was introduced inside restaurants and other catering establishments, as well as the obligation of licensees to notify customers with clearly visible signs.