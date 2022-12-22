Senator Pavel Fischer would be fourth with 5.5% in the first round, followed by senator Marek Hilser (5%). Photo credit: vlada.cz.

Prague, Dec 22 (CTK) – A new poll has indicated for the first time that former Czech PM Andrej Babis (ANO) would not advance to the second round of the January presidential election. Babis would come in third with 24.5% behind Petr Pavel with 28% and Danuse Nerudova with 27.5%, according to the latest Median election model published yesterday.

The three leading candidates are polling neck-and-neck, and the difference is within the statistical margin of error, the agency noted, meaning that it cannot be said with certainty who would advance to the second round.

The statistical margin of error is about 3.5%, the pollsters noted.

Compared to the previous model published in late November, Pavel’s preferences are up by 4.5 percentage points. Nerudova’s support decreased by 0.5 p.p. and Babis’s by 2 p.p.

Senator Pavel Fischer would be fourth with 5.5% in the first round, followed by senator Marek Hilser (5%).

In the hypothetical second round, economist and former Mendel University rector Nerudova would win over retired general Pavel by 54% to 46%.

In the second round, Babis would lose to both Pavel and Nerudova, the former winning by 63-37, and the latter by 64-36. Median warns that all these scenarios are counting on a high turnout, however.

The poll was conducted between December 8 and 19 on a sample of 1,000 respondents over 18.