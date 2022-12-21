The afterglow of the event will be the collection of food for the Social Welfare Department. Photo credit: MMB.

Brno, Dec 21 (BD) – For the 30th time, citizens of Brno are invited to visit the New City Hall on 23 December. As part of the program, children will be treated to theatrical performances as well as workshops, and visitors of all ages will be given guided tours of the hall, which is not normally open to the public. The afterglow of the event will be the collection of food for the Social Welfare Department.

“Over three decades, Christmas at New Town Hall has found a firm place in the calendars of hundreds of people, and I am delighted that they have linked the start of their Christmas celebrations with a visit to our event. We are commemorating this year’s round anniversary with an exhibition of photos from previous years’ events, so come and see if you can find yourself in them,” said the Mayor of Brno, Markéta Vaňková.

As always, the whole event is free to attend, and it will retain the popular program from previous years. Throughout the day, there will be cultural performances in the Assembly Hall, including Christmas stories, clown shows, and a musical performance by the Brno City Theatre. Visitors can look around the historic halls during guided tours, which start between 10am and 2pm every half hour at the fountain in the courtyard.

Children enjoying the Christmas program. Photo credit: MMB

“Children who bring their own ornaments for the tree will receive a small prize,” added Kateřina Jarošová, the city councillor for marketing and public relations. “The handicraft workshops will entertain children from the youngest, who will be able to paint and colour or even make simple Christmas decorations, to older kids who can do more complicated paper puzzles or cards made of more materials.”

If visitors wish to combine their visit to the New Town Hall with a good deed, they are asked to donate to the food collection. “The food collection is intended for people in difficult social or current crisis situations, for example, those without a family background, in shelters, halfway houses, and so on,” said Vaňková.

She added that durable foods, such as canned goods, pates, biscuits, instant soups, pasta, and pulses, are most in demand, as well as basic drugstore items such as soaps, toothbrushes, toothpaste, and feminine hygiene products. “For your contribution to the food collection, you will receive a small reward from the City of Brno or the partners of the event,” said Vaňková.

When leaving the New Town Hall, visitors can pick up the Bethlehem Light. This is not recommended before the visit, as entering the interior of the Town Hall with an open fire is strictly forbidden.

For full information and the program, please visit here.