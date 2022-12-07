“The Nutcracker”, choreographed by Ferdinand Nault, is an excellent way to introduce children to ballet. Credit: Brno National Theatre (NdB).

Brno, Dec. 7 (BD) – The Brno National Theatre will mark the centennial celebration of the Nutcracker ballet tomorrow with a Family Day.

The ballet, which was choreographed by Ferdinand Nault, has a run of 13 shows, and is an excellent way to introduce children to ballet and celebrate the holidays with the entire family. There are lecture introductions on three dates: 15, 17, and 29 December. The first two of these are in cooperation with students of the Theatre faculty at the Janacek Academy of Performing Arts (JAMU).

During the intermissions, children can join the “Drawing The Nutcracker” competition in the foyer of the Janáček Theatre to share their favourite moments from the first act.

Additionally, if you have ever wanted to be on stage, now is your chance. NdB Ballet has put together short videos to teach the most famous dance moves. Click here to try them at home.

OPERA

Janáček Brno Festival Wraps up Record-setting Run

Last month’s Janáček Brno Festival reinforced its status as a world-class program and saw the best sales in its history.

A total of 36 productions were performed over 19 days, including world premieres and works specially created for the festival. There were 10,744 paying spectators in total, the average attendance for performances was 73.3%, and gross revenue for festival tickets totalled a record CZK 4,269,249.

“We are pleased with the excellent results, but they cannot even come close to the intensity of the energy that flowed between the stage and the auditorium at all the shows and concerts,” said Martin Glaser, the director of the Brno National Theatre. “The warmth and enthusiasm with which the audience enjoyed the festival production was truly priceless. I am personally extremely proud of what the entire organising team has achieved. The situation, which was extremely complex and uncertain after several waves of the pandemic, was further complicated by the economic crisis. It would not be possible to negotiate and put together such a top-notch program without the brilliant and passionate professionals at the NdB.”

Even the website, janacek-brno.cz, reported strong interest. More than 160,000 users viewed more than 340,000 pages in 2022. Press reviews were written in periodicals in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, the UK, Austria, Hungary, Spain, Canada, and the United States.

Top conductors, including Jakub Hrůš, Tomáš Hanus, Tomáš Netopil, and Marko Ivanović, coordinated with foreign and Czech ensembles, such as the Welsh National Opera, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, the Swiss Grand Théâtre de Genève, the Orchestra of the Prague National Theatre, and the Janáček Opera of the Brno National Theatre. Famous soloists, performers, and directors included Corinne Winters, Nicky Spence, Adam Plachetka, John Fiore, Viktoria Mullov, Olivia Fuchs, Calixto Biei, and Tatjana Gürbaci.

Looking forward, the Janáček Brno 2024 festival will be held from 1-24 November 2024. Ticket presales will be officially launched on 4 November 2023. The festival is planning a series of preview events next autumn. All information about the festival, including the archive of previous years, can be found on the website.