Budapest, Dec 5 (BD) – Europe’s biggest festival, Sziget, in Budapest, Hungary, has announced the first names for its 2023 line-up, featuring international headliners Billie Eilish, David Guetta, Florence + The Machine, and Imagine Dragons.

For its 29th edition, the festival on the self-styled ‘Island of Freedom’ will welcome the two-time BRIT Award-winning Billie Eilish as part of her “Happier Than Ever” world tour. French house veteran David Guetta will return to Sziget’s main stage for the first time since 2018, and British indie rock band Florence + The Machine will bring their mystical elegance to Sziget’s main stage following the release of their critically acclaimed album “Dance Fever.” The final headliners announced so far are U.S. pop-rock band Imagine Dragons.

This multi-genre festival will cover a wide range of bases, from rock to pop to electronic music. The 2023 edition will see performances on more than 50 stages and electronic arenas such as the Colosseum stage. Other artists already announced include dance floor connoisseur Jamie xx, Moderat, self proclaimed “Prophet of Pleasure” Partiboi69, and fellow Aussie-born, London-based Mall Grab. Also joining the bill is Dixon, the boss of Innerversions. The charismatic music legend Sven Väth, who has dedicated his life to electronic music, will also be appearing.

Sziget returns in 2023 with a slight change of date to be able to accommodate this year’s expanded line-up. The new dates are 10-15 August 2023. Six-day tickets are now on sale, starting at €325. For more details on Sziget, click here.