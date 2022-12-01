WHERE in Brno in December? The latest edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno), with a dedicated English section at the back, has plenty of tips on what to do this festive season! Image: KAM v Brně

Brno, December 1 (BD) – Wondering what the city has to offer over the Christmas period? Well, we recommend checking out the new edition of WHERE, to find out how to experience local culture and gastronomy! What’s going on during December? Look forward to the Christmas markets, a club season full of shows, premieres of plays and films and other entertainment. A dedicated English section awaits you at the back of the magazine, with all the best tips on what to do in your free time.

The December edition of WHERE also contains an interview with Pavel Konzbul, Brno’s new catholic bishop – we took a walk through the city and talked about his life and the role of the Catholic Church in today’s society. There is also a big photo report on the temples of Brno – churches, synagogues and other spiritual centres. If you are learning Czech, reading these articles could be great practice.

Where to find WHERE? At all the regular places like cultural institutions and restaurants, but we recommend subscribing. Do you want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. With our special autumn deal you will also get the FOOD & DRINK BRNO magazine about Brno gastronomy! Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz.