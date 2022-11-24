The entrance fee for each day is CZK 1,890. A new feature is the possibility to buy a two-day ticket for a discounted price of CZK 3,490. Photo credit: LiveNation.

Czech Republic, 23 Nov (BD) – On 15 July 2023, British rock legends Deep Purple will perform at the castle park in Slavkov u Brna after ten years. A day later, Slavkov will welcome Johnny Depp as a member of the U.S. supergroup Hollywood Vampires, which also features Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry and proto-punk icon Alice Cooper.

The British rock stalwarts Deep Purple will come to Slavkov u Brna to celebrate their 55 years on the music scene. Currently, the band is touring with a lineup that includes the three founding members of the band, vocalist Ian Gillan, drummer Ian Paice and bassist Roger Glover. The line-up is completed by keyboardist Don Airey and Irish guitarist Simon McBride.

The supergroup Hollywood Vampires was formed 10 years ago by Depp, Perry and Cooper to honour the music of rock stars who died in the ’70s. The band therefore pays tribute to many such artists at their concerts, including John Lennon, Led Zeppelin, The Who, The Doors and others. Some of the band’s covers include Hendrix’s “Manic Depression” and Led Zeppelin’s “Whole Lotta Love”.

Discounted two-day festival admission is CZK 3,490; a one-day ticket is CZK 1,890. Idnes pre-sale from 23 November at 11am, Ticketmaster from 28 November 9am, and Ticketportal from 28 November at 11am.