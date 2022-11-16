The slogan for this year’s Christmas period in Brno is “The Second Best Christmas in the World.” Photo credit: Michal Ruzicka.

Brno, 16 Nov (BD) – Brno’s traditional Christmas markets will return to the city centre this year from 25 November to 23 December. TIC Brno has announced this year’s Christmas slogan in Brno as “The Second Best Christmas In The World” – after the Christmas celebrated by citizens in their homes.

TIC Brno and the Brno-Stred city district are promising the Christmas markets’ usual authentic atmosphere and distinctive visual style, complete with the best of Brno’s gastronomy and an accompanying cultural program.

Brno Christmas in 2018. Photo credit: Michal Ruzicka.

“In this year full of doubles, we proudly announce that Brno Christmas is the second best in the world,” said Markéta Vaňková, Mayor of Brno. “Because nothing can surpass the charm of your home Christmas. After an uncomfortable two years where the markets were disrupted on a daily basis, we are now feeling even more anticipation. TIC BRNO and Brno-střed are excellent at handling preparations, as well as crisis measures, which hopefully won’t be needed this year.”

She added that, thanks to the long-term sustainable approach of the organisers, it has not been necessary to make significant changes to the Advent and Christmas markets program due to the energy crisis.

Here comes the tree!

Before the Advent markets open, the Christmas tree will make its way from Bílovice nad Svitavou to namesti Svobody. This year, the square will be dominated by a 15-metre spruce from the Bílovice forest, donated to the city by Mendel University’s Masaryk Forest School (ŠLP Křtina).

“The handover of the tree, along with a cultural program, will take place in Bílovice nad Svitavou on 19 November from 2pm, and it will then be transported to the centre of Brno,” said Lumír Dobrovolný from ŠLP Křtina. The tree is being transported by the Czech Red Cross, which will have a box under the tree for charity contributions.

Tree transportation in 2021. Photo credit: Jirina Rittichova.

The ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree on Náměstí Svobody will take place on 25 November at 5pm, in the presence of leading city representatives of the city and the Bishop of Brno. There will be 24,000 lights, 80 smaller and 60 larger stars and a large spire on the Christmas tree. 18 trees lining the square will also be lit up, by approximately 1.2 km of light chains.

“The energy requirement of the lighting decoration is minimal, thanks in particular to the LED technologies used. The whole day’s electricity consumption for lighting the Christmas tree is CZK 330, and for other light chains CZK 91,” said Miroslav Sečkář, economic director of Technických sítí Brno.

The new visual style of Brno Christmas

“This year’s Christmas will be colourful, iridescent, shiny and changing, like bulbs on a tree, like fish scales, like reflections of Christmas lights,” said Jana Janulíková, director of TIC Brno. “We prepared the visual style in cooperation with the creative agency AETNA, and the entire campaign carries, in addition to bold colours, an even more bold slogan. For me, it communicates the beautiful idea that the most beautiful thing at Christmas is being with the ones we love.”

According to Michal Rožek of AETNA, “The visual style carries the symbol of hand-cut paper flakes. For the first time, it departs from the red and white design, identical to the city of Brno, and comes with novel colour combinations.”

The upcoming collection of Christmas mugs is based on this year’s colours. Brno issues a new range each year, reflecting the creativity of local creators, this year by the Brno company Goldfinger, which specialises in original creations of porcelain.

Other original Brno Christmas gifts are available at the eshop www.darkyzbrna.cz, the info centre on Panenská, or at TIC Brno’s stall on Náměstí Svobody. All products come from local brands and artists, including the ecological collection #PripravBrno, a part of the proceeds from which goes to improve the city’s greenery, ceramic candlesticks in the form of landmarks of Brno, or a new board game called “Hra o Brno”, set over thousands of years of the city’s history through various districts of Brno.

Christmas tree of the Republic on Freedom Square. Photo credit: Pocket Media.

A Journey through Christmas Brno

Adding to the festival atmosphere, newly installed light garlands by the Visualove artist group will connect four Christmas-decorated squares and one courtyard. Each square always has its own specific concept. In addition to the Christmas tree, namesti Svobody will feature a winter bar, a large design zone at the fountain and a passing Christmas tram, as well as a daily musical and cultural program. Every Sunday afternoon will see a performance by a different Brno-based choir, covering children’s choirs, academic choral singing, traditional mixed and women’s choirs, gospel singing, and Brno church choirs, according to David Dittrich from the UNESCO City of Music Office.

A few steps up the street is Dominikánske náměstí, which as every year will host the wooden Halouzek nativity scene, containing over 100 carved figures. Children will be able to deliver their wishes to Santa’s post office, and enjoy regular fairy tales and creative workshops at weekends. On weekdays, the square will host chamber concerts.

The Advent market on Zelňák, as usual, will include a wide range of handicrafts, such as ceramics, handmade soaps, bath salts and Christmas decorations, and an accompanying program of culture and gastronomy. Moravské náměstí will also be decorated, and the children’s carousel and circular bar will return to Jošt. The newly-reconstructed park will again be the location of a large observation wheel. Advent is inextricably linked to charity, and so a section of the stalls in Moravák will be dedicated to charitable organisations.

In addition to refreshments, all the squares will offer a number of stalls with original Christmas gifts. However, the courtyard of the Old Town Hall will be specially dedicated to designer products from local creators, from Advent wreaths, painted greeting cards and jewellery to clothes, as part of December Design Days. The romantically lit courtyard offers a photo opportunity under the tower of the Old Town Hall with a giant wooden star and the glowing BRNO sign. You can end the Christmas journey by climbing the decorated tower to enjoy views of the illuminated centre.