The proposal will now be discussed by the Chamber of Deputies. Photo credit: Vlada.cz.

Prague, Nov 9 (CTK) – The Czech government has proposed the abolition of more than 10,000 laws, regulations and orders that are redundant and no longer used, Prime Minister Petr Fiala (ODS) told journalists after a cabinet meeting today.

“We are trying to simplify the legal order and remove pointless regulations,” said Fiala.

The proposal will now be discussed by the Chamber of Deputies.

Explaining the proposed measure, Fiala said 6,667 of the regulations were obsolete, and 3,616 had already been abolished by some legal provision but continued to appear in the legal order.

The regulations proposed for abolition include laws dating from 1918 to the present.

The Interior Ministry, which made the proposal, argues that these regulations make it difficult to understand legislation. “The existence of obsolete legal orders is seen as residual of the complex historical developments in Czech territory, as a problem and burden for the modern legal order of the 21st century,” it said.

The ministry said these regulations would burden, among other things, the electronic collection of Czech legislation, in which citizens should be able to find all laws and international contracts.

The ministry previously proposed the abolition of several hundred redundant regulations in 2019. The previous government of Andrej Babis (ANO) approved the proposal, but the parliament did not manage to pass it within the previous election term. The ministry has therefore proposed the bill again, this time covering several thousand redundant regulations.