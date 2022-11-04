Within the framework of the Erasmus+ project, teachers from the Brno industrial school will have the chance to increase their competence in the field of water management. Photo credit: JMK.

Brno, Nov 4 (BD) – At a meeting on 3 November 2022, the South Moravian Regional Council approved the co-financing of the project “POVE Water Scale-Up” for the Secondary Industrial School of Construction in Brno, to the amount of EUR 27,673.

Between 2022 and 2026, within the framework of the Erasmus+ project, teachers from the Brno industrial school can increase their competences in the field of water management. The aim of the project is the professional development of teachers who will continue to educate the next generation of students in the water sector. The total financial support through co-financing amounts to 20%.

“Sharing good practice is a cornerstone for achieving high professional prerequisites for further training of students who will pursue water management. In view of environmental developments and the current state of affairs, it is clear that we will urgently need more experts in this field,” said Jiří Nantl, South Moravian Deputy Governor for Education and Smart Region Strategy.

The POVE Water Scale-up Programme is a joint initiative of eight vocational training schools, seven water industry professionals, four academic partners, and three supporting partners in Europe.