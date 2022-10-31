Paramedics responded to an elderly man with a gunshot wound, but doctors could not help him. Photo credit: KB / BD.

Prague, Oct 31 (CTK) – A man, 74, shot himself dead outside the Government Office in Prague this morning, said Richard Hrdina, a spokesman for Prague police. Investigators are still establishing the further circumstances of the incident, including the man’s motive.

Jakub Tomek, from the press department of the Government Office, declined to comment on the incident.

“We are dealing with a case in which a man, 74, is likely to have committed suicide in the street in front of the Government Office on the Edvard Benes Embankment,” said the police statement.

Jana Postova, spokeswoman for the Prague emergency services, said paramedics had responded to an elderly man with a gunshot wound, but doctors could not help him.

Last March, a 50-year-old man shot himself dead in front of the Health Ministry building in Prague. At that time, the police did not comment on the motive.