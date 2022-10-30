The Ji.hlava festival was going ahead for the 26th time this year. Photo credit: Radek Lavicka / MFDF Ji.hlava.

Jihlava, South Moravia, Oct 30 (CTK) – “Kaprkod” directed by Lucie Kralove and “07:15 – Blackbird” by French director and producer Judith Auffray won the main awards at the 26th Ji.hlava International Documentary Film Festival, presented last night, according to festival director Marek Hovorka.

Kralova’s film succeeded among 21 films in the Czech Joy category, and the French film triumphed in the Opus Bonum category, beating 16 documentaries from all over the world.

Like last year, the festival award was designed by Czech-Argentinian artist Federico Diaz, who materialised various sound recordings in his 3D sculpture.

Slovak film-maker Dusan Hanak, 84, a significant figure in the Czechoslovak New Wave of the 1960s, received an award for lifelong contribution to world cinematography.

In her 30-minute documentary, which also won the best photography award, Auffray focused on birdsong, calling for concentrated listening, and pondering what magic is hidden in this simple sound.

The awarded film is part of her ongoing research project. Auffray said she sees the award as support for her decision to continue this project further.

Kaprkod is dedicated to Czech music composer Jan Kapr (1914–1988), using his compositions as well as amateur film shots. The film has been in production for five years, Kralova said, adding that she hoped she would manage to release it in cinemas.

Kralova has been awarded at the Jihlava festival twice in the past: in 2003 for her “Zlopovestne dite” (Ill-fated Child), and two years later for her film “Prodano” (Sold).

The festival, which ends today, offered 376 films in ten non-competition sections and seven competition sections. As well as the juries, audiences were able to vote for a best film, which went to Jana Poctova’s “Stastne az na veky” (Happily Ever After), which maps alternative types of partnerships and relationships. This film was also awarded by the student jury.

After the festival ends, the organisers will make 140 of its documentaries available online until 13 November.