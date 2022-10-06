The pilot operation will run from December 2022 to June 2023. Photo credit: Brno City Municipality.

Brno, Otc. 6 (BD) – In February this year, the Brno city administration, together with other organisations, presented a plan to provide a direct train connection between Brno and Vienna Airport. This was followed by discussions with the interested parties and the preparation of the necessary documents. On 5 October, the Brno City Council approved the plan to operate the line on a pilot basis.

“Our aim is to provide people from Brno and the surrounding area with a convenient connection to Vienna Airport without changing trains,” said Mayor of Brno Markéta Vaňková. “We would like to launch the line as a pilot operation this December. In six months’ time, we will evaluate its operation and then we will see whether we will keep the connection for a longer period.”

According to Petr Kratochvíl, Brno city councillor for transport, the city has received offers from two entities to operate the direct line. Both were evaluated by the Transport Department and KORDIS JMK, consultations were also held with Vienna Airport, and the offer from RegioJet was identified as the more advantageous. The estimated cost of the connection for this period is CZK 9.5 million. The exact amount will be specified in the contract with the carrier.

“I will negotiate with the representatives of this company about the final form of the connection and its setup,” added Kratochvíl. “We expect that up to 147 connections could be made in six months. From December to March, they would run at a lower intensity, becoming more intensive from April to June.”