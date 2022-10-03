The management of the new school is currently working on the curriculum, together with experts from local companies, universities, and research centres. Photo credit: Freepik

Brno, Oct. 3 (BD) – After a 30-year hiatus, a new public grammar school will open in Brno. On Monday, 3 October, the concept of the new school was discussed by company directors, three university rectors from Brno and other representatives of the academic sphere.

The South Moravian Region entrusted the Secondary Industrial School of Chemistry on Vranovská, and its director, Vilém Koutník, with the preparation of a grammar school with a natural science profile. It will be located in the former business academy on Pionýrská.

The goal of the new school is to provide top-quality general secondary education with an emphasis on natural sciences, which are an important component of the region’s educational and innovation strategy and are in demand by a wide range of private-sector companies.

The preparation of the concept was the subject of a meeting on Monday, 3 October, attended by representatives of Brno universities (3 rectors, a vice-rector and 6 deans), with which the new high school will work closely, and directors of a number of industry partners.

Trending One Quarter of Czech Women Considering Leaving The Labour Market

“The creation of a brand new high school is an opportunity to bring the best of contemporary science and practice into the foundations of its concept,” said Jiří Nantl, Deputy Governor of the South Moravian Region for Education and Smart Region Strategy. “South Moravia is a notable European leader in the natural sciences. This new gymnazium will give future generations the chance to push this even further, because science, knowledge, and innovation have no boundaries.”