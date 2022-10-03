The walking tour will allow participants to get a preview of the new planned district of Trnitá. Photo credit: denarchitektury.cz

Brno, Oct. 3 – (BD). The Brno City Architect’s Office is organising a walking tour of the planned district of Trnitá on 6 October, accompanied by the city architect. Participation is free, though it should be noted that the tour will be conducted in Czech.

The program will be divided into two parts. The first part is a walk starting at 4pm in front of the KAM building at Zelné trh 13, which will last until 6pm. The second part, to follow immediately after, will be a presentation of the project in the City Architect’s Office, including a discussion.

10,000 to 15,000 people will live in the new Trnitá neighbourhood, which will be built on land situated south of the city centre that has been abandoned for decades. At its centre will be Brno’s new central train station, from where it will be possible to take a one-hour express train to Prague. The main connection from Trnitá to the city centre will be a wide boulevard with space for pedestrians, cyclists, and car traffic, and public transport will run from the new railway station to Petrov. A new riverfront park will be built on the reconstructed Svratka waterfront, and residents will also be able to access the city centre via a newly repaired bridge surrounded by greenery.

A geographical analysis of the proposed district by the City Architect’s Office was approved in 2021. Numerous initiatives by private investors, as well as proposals for new urban infrastructure and flood protection are currently being developed.

The tour will take place as part of the nationwide Days of Architecture event. See the website for more information about the Brno program.