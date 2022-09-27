The event, organised by the Brno Association of Club Music (BACH) will involve 13 Brno clubs and 60 artists from all over the world. Photo credit: Batch Brno Press.

Brno, Sept. 27 (BD) – Two nights, 13 clubs, more than 60 concerts by artists from 10 countries and only one ticket. This is the first edition of the Batch club night in Brno, which will take place from 30 September to 1 October in the clubs Alterna, ArtBar Druhý Pád, Fléda, Kabinet muz, Kafara, Metro Music Bar, Music Lab, Ponava, Rusty Nail, Sibiř, Sono Music Club, Stará Pekárna and Vegalité, united as the Brno Association of Club Music (BACH).

“The dose of music that awaits you with a one- or two-day ticket is truly astounding, as is the spread of genres,” says BACH president Vít Kalvoda. “The history of the Brno club scene is long and varied, what makes it unique is the common voice and planning within the BACH association, as well as our useful mobile application that brings you the programme of 14 music clubs throughout the year.”

The headliners include Argentinian rapper Catnapp, punk legends Dezerter from Poland, British crusters Extinction of Mankind, Polish post-rockers Trupa Trupa, melancholic Estonian guitar band Holy Motors, Hungarian Miklós Lukács Cimbiosis Trio and Croatian math-rockers From Another Mother. From Slovakia will come Longital with their new album Dočista, and Fallgrapp, who move between acoustic and electronic.

The best of Czech alternative music will also be present: rappers Idea and Hasan, Kalle from Tábor, Planety from Silesia, Jan Fic, Lazer Viking, Billow, Acid Row and dozens of others. There will also be DJ sets until the early hours of the morning.

Some of the artists on stage at Batch 2022 (L-R): Catnapp, trio Cimbiosis, Phil Schöenfelt and the band Crippled Fox. Photo credit: Juan Bermejo / Batch Brno Press.

Together with the club night, the second edition of the ReConnect music conference will take place in Fléda and Kabinet Múz from 29 September to 1 October. The aim is to bring together music managers, booking agents and representatives of the club scene, but it is aimed at all music professionals.

The main part of the conference on Friday 30 September includes a panel of European club representatives who will share their know-how, and a workshop on how to use TikTok effectively in a music project. The event is jointly organised by the Music Managers Forum, the music agency SoundCzech, and BACH. Admission is free after registration.

Both events will open on the evening of 29 September at Fléda with concerts by Slovenian jazz-pop soul band WCKD Nation, Prešov acoustic techno band BDHS, stoner rockers The Atavists and energetic Serbian band KOIKOI. Admission to the opening night is free with a two-day ticket to Batch.

BACH is the only club association in the Czech Republic. Founded in 2019, throughout its existence it has been active in negotiations at regional and national levels on the functioning of the cultural sphere during the pandemic. The organisation’s mobile application informs users about the programme at participating clubs, and was developed with the support of grants from the EEA and Norway.